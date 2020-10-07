Family Sunset Canoe Tour

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a guided and equipped Sunset Canoe Tour on North Chickamauga Creek. Guides will lead you on a family-friendly, leisurely paced paddle along the peaceful creek to view wildlife as the sun sets. Prior to departure, you'll receive basic paddling instruction, water safety information and be properly outfitted in a lifejacket and canoe.

Cost is $10 per person which includes guides on the water and all the canoe equipment (tandem canoe, paddles, lifejackets, and lights). This sunset canoe tour is appropriate for ages 6+ when accompanied by an adult. Some prior canoeing/paddling experience is helpful but not required to participate in this tour. Guides will offer basic paddling instruction and provide on water support throughout the duration of the tour, which lasts approximately 2 hours.

Reservations and payment are required in advance as space is limited. Use the ticket link or call 423-643-6888 to reserve your canoe today!

https://www.facebook.com/events/803762563729774

COVID-19 Statement: We are implementing new policies and procedures to help protect you and our instructors from contracting COVID-19. This includes proper disinfection of all equipment and gear used for programs and activities before/after each use, enforcing physical distancing during activities, as well as personal responsibility in the form of wearing face-coverings and frequent hand-washing are expected.

**Please do not attend any activity if you are sick or knowingly have been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 14 days. Anyone that shows signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19 will be excluded from our activities and asked to quarantine themselves. This includes our instructors. We reserve the right to refuse participation and/or cancel this activity due to exposure or other concerns.**

Physical Distancing: We ask that everyone practice physical distancing of at least 6 ft between others not in your own household. Please understand that the nature of our activities doesn't allow that to occur 100% of the time. We will be in the great outdoors, with fresh air and bright sunshine and we have implemented strategies to reduce exposure and transmission. We promise to do our best to provide the safest environment.

Face Coverings: Per the Hamilton County Mask mandate, we REQUIRE EVERYONE to have and use a face covering when in close proximity to others during the activity to help reduce possible transmission and protect others. These face coverings may include a cotton face mask, a disposable face mask, a bandana, or a neck gaiter (Buff style). There are times during your activity or tour where it will be ok to take those off, but because of the closeness of individuals during instruction, face coverings need to be worn during those times. We want to keep everyone safe while enjoying nature.

Personal Sanitation (handwashing & sanitizer): Everyone should wash their hands regularly and thoroughly before, during, and after the activity. While we will strive to provide soap and hand sanitizer, please bring your own to guarantee availability.

Online Waivers: We are implementing an online waiver system to avoid close contact and touching shared surfaces during check-in. One waiver per person per activity is required to participate. Complete the online waiver here.

Check-In: Please wear a face-covering during check-in and the safety briefing.

Equipment Care: Please limit contact with the equipment you are not personally using. Our staff have put extra cleaning procedures in place and will instruct you on proper adjustments for sizing from a distance.

Facilities: We limit the number of people allowed inside our building, bathrooms, and lobby.