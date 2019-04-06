Family Workshop: We're Going on a Treasure Hunt

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us at Reflection Riding for an orienteering adventure! Families are sure to have fun as they search for treasures to bring back to add to a tactile map. You’ll see how maps are both art and communicative tools and discover the way places can hold memories and inspiration. Come “stand in the place where you live” and “think about direction” - this will be one for the whole family to enjoy together!

Youth: $8

Adults: $10

Please register via our website. Members: After clicking the link, please sign in or register for an account before filling out the form. Your member discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
4232670968
