× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A drag queen posing next to five different headshots of different performers

Our fantasy summer continues with a Drag Show produced by Hormona Lisa and featuring local Queens Mercedes Alexander, Stacie Root, Samantha Lablonc, Veronica Day and Anastasia Amour.

The show begins at 7pm and will end at 8:30pm. Galleries will be open until 8pm. Regular admission applies and a cash bar will be available.