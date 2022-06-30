Fantasy Collecting Panel

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Event Header Source_Q2_June Shelves of comic books

Local comic book shop Infinity Flux will host a panel on the whys and hows of comic book collecting. Topics include what makes a comic book collectible, why people collect them, the comic book medium as an artform, and how you can get started collecting. Q&A to follow and a mini gallery featuring rare and noteworthy comic books.

Panelists include Meagan Frey and Jason Mink of Infinity Flux Comics, writer and designer Richard Starkings, and comics artist Andy Duggan. Guests will also have the opportunity to view our current exhibit "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" while at the event.