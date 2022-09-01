Fantasy Game Night

All table-top gamers are invited to game night at the Hunter to join a short one-shot DnD campaign with premade character sheets or to play a wide assortment of board games. You’ll have a chance to explore the new exhibit "Enchanted," featuring illustrations from Dungeons and Dragons Monster Manual, and a cash bar will also be available. Free and open to all.

"Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass. The exhibit is generously sponsored by See Rock City.

Art & Exhibitions
