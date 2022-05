× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Knight and dragon figurines on game board.

All table-top gamers are invited to a game night at the Hunter to join a short one-shot DnD campaign with premade character sheets or to play board games like Catan and Betrayal at House on Haunted Hill. You’ll have a chance to explore the new exhibit Enchanted, featuring illustrations from Dungeons and Dragons Monster Manuals. Free and open to all.