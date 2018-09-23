Farm Days kicks off on Saturday, September 15 at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sale Creek, and is a family-friendly fall event steeped in history at the oldest family-owned farm in Hamilton County. Kids will enjoy one-of-a-kind, outdoor experiences, and all funds raised will help preserve and maintain the McDonald Farm’s rich traditions for future generations to enjoy.

Open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, Noon to 7 p.m. through October, families can experience pony rides and bounce pads, corn cribs to play in, slides that shoot out from haylofts onto bales of hay below, a little critter barn with a miniature horse, goats, chickens and more. Gem mining, corn mazes, cow coaster rides, the gourd slingshot and the pumpkin patch are also long time favorites of guests and farm life educational activities are set-up too.

Admission is $12.50 per person with a small charge for some of the special activities like gem mining and the gourd slingshot. Farm Days is ideal for families with children ages 3-10 and offers several photo spots around the property for fun family portraits. The farm also houses the Calf-A where refreshments can be purchased.

“We’re so happy to be able to open our farm each year so that other families can enjoy this place that we’ve cherished for so long,” said Clay McDonald, a seventh-generation McDonald. “ It always brings a smile to our face to see young children enjoying the farm – learning about where their food comes from, petting a baby goat, or just having a blast sliding down our giant slides. I’ll be bringing our 3-month old daughter, Alice, to the farm this fall for the first time, and I hope every kid in the region gets to experience it.”

Old McDonald Farm is located at 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, TN 37373. To get there from Chattanooga: Drive north on Highway 27, taking the split to the right toward Dayton. After 9.8 miles, turn left onto the north entrance to Coulterville Road; you'll see the McDonald Farm sign right before the Rhea County line. Follow Coulterville Road a short distance, and the farm is on your right. Parking is available in the field.

For more information about Farm Days visit http://oldmcdonaldsfarm.net/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/McDonaldFarmTN/