Farm-to-Mocktails

In this class, we will learn all about the basics of crafting delicious and well balanced non alcoholic drinks. Forget the neon fruit juice and Sprite with a bunch of muddled mint! We are going to take a deep dive into creative & health conscious options to make a beverage that is visually exquisite and makes you feel fantastic!

We will discuss the many different ways you can incorporate flavors from your garden or farmers market into these drinks and how you can get creative and come up with your own unique flavor profiles. Three very different non alcoholic drinks will be created and enjoyed, and all guests will leave with the knowledge and recipes to recreate the drinks at home!

About Kaleena:

Kaleena Goldsworthy-Warnock was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate and found herself in Chattanooga only 6 months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar, and she instantly fell in love with the culture, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. She has had the honor and privilege to travel all over the world to continue her education in this field and has worked alongside many of the industry’s top professionals.To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of this industry, led her to create her own line of small batch bitters and tinctures — eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle produces small batch, locally sourced bitters — with herbs and plants coming from local farms, including Crabtree Farms.

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Melissa Astin at mastin@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.