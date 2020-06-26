Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Join Kaleena Goldsworthy, of The Bitter Bottle, for an afternoon of learning all about creating conscious cocktails and working with farms (YAY!!!) to turn local produce into a tasty drink whether for yourself or an upcoming gathering. This class is great for those new to creating cocktails as well as those who already have some background in this area. Many of the techniques learned through this class can branch into preservation of the flavors and health benefits of the plants (turning things into shrubs, syrups, or liqueurs, etc.)

Please note: This workshop requires participants to wear a mask when not enjoying their beverages.

* This class is for those age 21 and older. Valid ID is required.

** $45 for 1 ticket, $80 for 2 tickets

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Food & Drink
