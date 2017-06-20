Farm to Table: Creating a Delicious Meal from the Farmer's Market

It's farmer's market season which means it's time for fresh, local veggies! During this demo class, we'll discuss what's in season, preservation methods, and cooking techniques of many summer vegetables and herbs. You'll leave with a recipe pack with some of our favorite things to eat in the summertime and we'll make a weeknight meal together.

Come hungry, there will be plenty to eat!

About the teacher:

Amanda Varnell is owner, operator & primary cooking instructor at DishT’Pass and is known by many as a “Dinner Table Specialist.” Founding CookingLIVE in 2006, she has been teaching cooking classes in the Greater Chattanooga area and speaking on the topic of the dinner table professionally for over 11 years. As a mom to Jack, Luke, Sophia and Sam, she has also logged thousands of hours in her own kitchen.