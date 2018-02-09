Father Daughter Dance

Chattanooga Convention Center-Ballrooms E-J, Friday, February 9, 2018 Photos 6:30 Dance 7:00—10:00 pm Ages 3 and up

Tickets are $30 per person. Light Hors d’oeuvres’ & Dessert Buffet

Two ways to purchase tickets:Go to this link to purchase and print your tickets online using all major credit cards: www.hamiltontn.gov or

Come to Chester Frost Park (2277 N. Gold Point Circle Hixson TN 37343) 8:30am- 4pm Monday – Friday to pay cash (sorry no checks, please call ahead) Tickets sales are limited to 550. Hosted by Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.

For more information Contact Maureen Davis at (423) 209-6892 or maureend@hamiltontn.gov.