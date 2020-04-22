Father Knows Best: A "Dad Joke" Night

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Time for more family quarantine entertainment!

Join our Basilica Facebook live-stream at 6pm Wednesday, April 22, for... Father Knows Best: A "Dad Joke" Night

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/232782977786395/

WARNINGS and Disclaimers:

* Event will be filled with puns and tomfoolery.

** Purely for virtual entertainment purposes.

*** Don't try this at home; this may influence dads the world over to tell more corny jokes.

We are planning for about 20 minutes, though it could run over.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Comedy
