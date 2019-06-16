Jeff & Hayden

Treat dad to a special Sunday brunch and celebrate Father’s Day on the patio. In addition to our brunch and lunch favorites, you won’t want to miss live music by Jeff and Hayden.

The two Fort Payne natives are one of, if not the only father/daughter duo, to perform in the surrounding counties. Their music ranges from the 70s to the present day. You'll never know what song they will play next. Whether it's Fleetwood Mac, or the Lummineers, they will hit on something that makes you excited to hear what's up next.

*Music weather permitting.