Father's Day Virtual Whiskey Tasting

In this cocktail class, we will be virtually discussing and virtually tasting whiskey in celebration of Father’s Day!

Participants will learn all about three types of whiskey: sour mash, bourbon and rye. Then everyone will learn how to make two cocktails and the basic skills needed to replicate these tasty drinks at home, as well as fun ways to impress your friends and families with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes. At the end of the class, everyone will receive recipe cards and instructions on how to impress your family and friends!

Please note: whiskey is not included in the ticket price. Participants will receive recommended brands to buy upon sign up!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-virtual-whiskey-tasting-tickets-107969928964

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy is the owner and operator of The Bitter Bottle, which is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. Kaleena was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.