Fauré Requiem and French masterworks

We invite you to celebrate with us the rich musical heritage of France! The program also includes such favorites as Fauré's "Cantique de Jean Racine," Morten Lauridsen's "Dirait-on" from Les Chansons des Roses, and Randall Thompson's "Alleluia." Yes, we know Thompson was American; come on May 17 to find out why this audience favorite belongs on a program of French music!