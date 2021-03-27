Faux Faberge Eggs

Who says 2021 can't bring us beautiful eggs for Easter? Join us as we turn wooden eggs into beautiful pieces of art. Challenge yourself with random colors from the jewel box as we explore traditional and modern motifs for decorating our wooden eggs. Hide them away for your own egg hunt or display them proudly in your background for all on your virtual calls to enjoy.

All materials included: three wooden eggs, two tubes of acrylic paint, foil, gold twine, a brush, gems, scrap wood and double-sided tape. Please note: orders end on Monday, March 22 at 1pm ET. Supplies will be delivered or mailed after that date.

Students will need to have a blow dryer and hot glue gun as we go through the class.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.