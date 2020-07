FC Tucson vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Watch FC Tucson face off against the Chattanooga Red Wolves on ESPN+ in Week 3 of the 2020 USL League One Season. FC Tucson is coming off a great season opening victory at Fort Lauderdale CF and will be on the road with some serious momentum.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/225945978567288/