Fearless Abstract: Abstract Painting for All!, 2-Part Class

Create a unique abstract mixed media artwork from simple techniques that build to a complex finished piece. You will learn to use simple tools and techniques in multiple layers to create a finished 12" x 12" piece. Do you look at a blank page with fear? Not sure which brush or mark making tool to pick? All tools and supplies will be provided for each class participant to complete their piece. You will learn about different composition styles, be educated on different products to use in mixed media, the rules of layering, more to guide you on your creative journey. Primary techniques that will be learned are creating a dynamic underpainting quickly, image transfer, using made and found paper in an abstract manner, creating your personal expressive, signature marks and more!

Please Note: This class is in two parts. The first class is on September 12th, and the second class is on September 19th. Each class takes place from 6:30 to 8:30pm at Chattanooga WorkSpace. One ticket covers both dates. Attendees must attend both classes to finish piece.

About the teacher:

Mindy June Kelly grew up in Georgia and moved to Chattanooga in 2006. Mindy's first love was music and theater and she always appreciated the visual arts. Mindy began studying various art forms such as sculpture, assemblage, collage and broadly 2D mixed media. Mindy relishes the hunt for vintage books, magazines, and items to use in her creations. Mindy is an artist with her studio at Chattanooga Workspace. She has shown work at in Nashville, Atlanta, at various local Chattanooga venues, and the 4 Bridges Arts Festival here in Chattanooga. Mindy's art is inspired by the beautiful women in her life, 20 years in the beauty industry, the sporadic mood swing, an occasionally offbeat sense of humor, and the exploration of love and self. Mindy is the Executive Director at the H*Art Gallery, a 501(c)3 nonprofit creating hope and opportunity through art for those impacted by homelessness, disability, and trauma here in Chattanooga