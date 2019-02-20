Chattanewbies

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

In February we're hosting Chattanewbies at Wanderlinger Brewing Company. $2 off beer and Chatterbox will be present for food options!

Come mingle with Chattanewbies + Chattanooga locals to learn about what's going on in #CHA.

ChattaNewbies is a casual happy hour that serves as an opportunity to get to know one another and share what we know about this new city. We'd love for you and all the newbies you know to join us as we discover together what's what in CHA.

Not getting our emails? Sign up at bit.ly/joinchattanewbies, and feel free to share that link with friends!

