Meet us at the crossroads as our painted stories take on a new blues beat. Deacon Bluz (AKA Clark White), Kofi Mawuko and Ran Adams will take us on a tour of 20th century art through the stories and sounds of The Blues.

Image: Clark White, Kofi Mawuko and Ran Adams with Willie Cole (b. 1955) Stowage 1997, Woodblock on Paper BAT 1/2, Museum Purchase Acc # 2012.11