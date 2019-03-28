Our very own Latino American Student Organization (LASO), is proud to bring you our first Festival de Primavera, a Latino-themed all day event scheduled to take place at our campus on Thursday, March 28.

The event includes academic opportunities, like a talk about empowering Latinos in our city, by leading Latino local non-profit La Paz Chattanooga; food (a tamales sale, and free food from Poblanos at one of the events), film (Roma, by Alfonso Cuaron), live performances and… of course, an opportunity to work out and counter some of those extra calories with a free Zumba class led by one of our students, Jacob Medina.

All the events (but the film screening) are open to the public, so feel free to invite your family and friends to one or all of the different individual events we have programmed for that day.

This event is co-sponsored by La Paz Chattanooga, Arts Build, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Carnicerias Loa, Poblanos, the Humanities and Fine Arts division, and the Multicultural Services office.