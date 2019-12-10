Festive Wreath Making: Holiday Edition

In this class, you will learn how to create an all-natural, whimsical wreath through a demonstration followed by hands-on instruction.

Each student will be give a wreath base made by Southerly Flower Farm with vines from the farm, as well as a selection of dried materials and everlasting flowers foraged and grown locally. Students will be able to take home what they have created to display for the holidays.

Supplies: All supplies included to make a one-of-a-kind wreath. Extra flowers and additions will be available for purchase for those who want to go above and beyond.

About the teachers:

Southerly Flower Farm is owned and operated by husband and wife team, Matthew and Sarah Ervin. They are committed to growing flowers in a sustainable way, while being stewards of the land they operate. Southerly provides flowers for local markets, a CSA each year, and florists in the Chattanooga area. They also do floral design for weddings and events with the goal to utilize their own flowers and remain seasonal. It is their mission to inspire and create through community, passion, and craft.