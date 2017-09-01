Figments: Visual Magic & Tiny Tales Opening Reception

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Enter the magical, mystical world of Miki Boni’s imaginative characters displayed as the front wall feature at In-Town Gallery for the month of September. “Figments: Visual Magic & Tiny Tales” shown as painted illustrations have been compiled into book form, all of which will be shown at the opening and book signing.

The public is invited to the reception Friday, September 1. Meet Boni and greet other In-Town artists showing throughout the gallery from 5pm - 8 pm at 26A, Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga’s North Shore.

