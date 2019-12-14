Figure Painting Marathon

Google Calendar - Figure Painting Marathon - 2019-12-14 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Back by popular demand! Nicknamed the “sporting” part of painting, this marathon will be sure to inspire you and to get your creative juices flowing. Students will paint from a live nude model all day, painting roughly 9 sketches. This is a great way to get accustomed to painting if you are a beginner, or get more mileage if you are a pro. Mia will spend one on one time with each student throughout the day, demonstrating techniques to more efficiently capture gestures and lighting. Oils are recommended for this class, although acrylics are welcomed.

Details at https://townsendatelier.com/product/figure-painting-marathon-instructor-mia-bergeron/

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
