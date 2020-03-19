Final Gifts: Special Stories of Death and Dying

Almost all of us have said goodbye to a friend or loved one at some point in our lives.

Those moments are precious, and oftentimes special stories about death and dying come out of them.

In this very special open mic night, we invite you to come and share or listen to the special stories of doing one of the hardest things we will have to do: say goodbye. This event will be cathartic, challenging, and healing.

Speaking is not required, and speakers will sign up at the door.

This event is presented by Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery.