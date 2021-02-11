Financial and Estate Planning for Couples

Are you in a long term relationship and are ready to take the next step? Whether you're newly engaged or have been in a relationship for a long time, this class will make sure you're financially and legally prepared should something happen to you or your significant other.

In this class, Amanda Jelks of Jelks Law and David Wattenbarger of DRW Financial will make sure that you and your family are protected.

In this class, Amanda and David will explain:

The difference between a will and trust.

Making sure your significant other is protected should something happen to you

If you have a child, how you appoint a guardian to raise the child

Dos and Don'ts of combining finances

Making sure your retirement accounts are set up correctly

Planning alternatives for non-married couples

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/1/27/financial-and-estate-planning-for-couples

About the instructors:

Amanda Jelks is the Owner and Managing Attorney at Jelks Law, PLLC. She and her team handle transactional business matters for small businesses and assist families with estate planning and probate. Her early passion and dedication was rewarded with full academic scholarships to her alma maters, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the University of Memphis.

David Wattenbarger is President of DRW Financial, a financial planning and investment management company. He started his financial career in 2000, learning about the business from the inside out. Prior to starting his investment advisory firm in Chattanooga, David's last corporate job was as the senior fixed income trader for a national independent broker/dealer. In his spare time, David enjoys being out and about in Chattanooga, and when at home enjoys introducing his children to the joys of classic rock.