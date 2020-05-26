× Expand The Chattery Shopping Amazon

How to Find Stylish and Affordable Women's Clothing on Amazon - ONLINE CLASS

Almost all of us use Amazon regularly to order pretty much everything. But did you know you can also find really cute and affordable fashion on Amazon?

This class will walk you through navigating the vast marketplace of Amazon and tips for searching for cute clothes. What do you look for? What to stay away from? How to put a look together? And what happens when something arrives that is too big, too small or too... awkward?

About the teacher:

Stylish, eclectic, bold, adventurous, one of a kind are all terms that have been used to describe Katie Ford. An avid traveler, art lover, and fashionista, Katie is never afraid to stand out or buck style conventions. She uses her unique personal style as a form of self-expression. You can follow Katie’s personal style on Instagram @houseofhossette

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.