Find Your Transformative Passion in the New Year (Online)

Find Your Transformative Passion (Online)

Presented by The Chattery:

What’s your passion? What makes your heart resonate joy?

Often, we are simply asked, “What do you do?” In this class, you’ll dig deeper to find out what shapes us into who we are as individuals. Whether you want to simply begin a new hobby or start a new business, make it your New Year’s Resolution to discover and execute your transformative passion through this unique, interactive workshop.

About the instructor:

As Founder & CEO of Young, Black & Widowed, Azurae Johnson Redmond is honored to have been entrusted with over 1000+ grieving hearts, just in the nonprofit’s first year. Her personal transformation began at age 27 shortly after tragically losing her husband to lung cancer, while she was five months pregnant with their second son. Their first son was only 10 months old at the time. Azurae’s focus is to help people resonate joy by finding passion in their lives, whether they are grieving or not. In addition to workshops and motivational speaking, Azurae also helps people develop their passions into business plans, as United Way / Venture Forward’s “Nonprofit Founders Circle” Leader.