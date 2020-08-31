× Expand The Chattery Finding the Right Attorney For You

Finding the Right Attorney For You

Hiring an attorney and navigating a retainer agreement can be confusing. This class will teach you the ins and outs of hiring an attorney, including:

How to track down the best attorney for you.

How to make the most out of your legal consultation.

About hiring an attorney that is your friend or family member.

About contacting local bar associations and legal aid groups.

About hiring an attorney for limited or a full representation.

About understanding a fee agreement.

What to do after your case is over.

NOTE: The point of this class is not to give legal advice, but to give tips on the topics explained above. If you have a specific legal matter about your case, feel free to contact Attorney Aird’s office directly. Thank you!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-the-right-attorney-for-you-online-class-tickets-108896492340

About the teacher:

Attorney Yetunde Aird earned her finance degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. After earning her law degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 2013, Attorney Aird founded Okunade Law, LLC (under her maiden name) in Indianapolis in 2014. Between then and now, Attorney Aird has also worked with the Department of Child Services, as well as working in legal aid. Moving down south in 2019, she launched her Chattanooga location this past January after applying for reciprocity with the TN Board of Law Examiners. Her law license remains active in Indiana where she continues to assist clients remotely with another attorney who is still stationed in Indianapolis. Attorney Aird is also a proud wife, mother, and mentor.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you through Eventbrite when you sign up, 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.