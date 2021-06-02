Finding and Selling Your Product

Ideating products, arriving at the idea of what to sell and how you’ll distribute them can be a bit challenging. For attendees of this workshop, we got you covered in the following areas: Acquiring Your Product, Choosing Sales Channels, Merchandising and Inventory, Shipping and Fulfillment. Join us and learn how to get the product you were made to sell.

About Shopify LA:

Shopify LA serves entrepreneurs by offering free 1:1 business coaching with their Support Advisors where they can answer any inquiries you may have regarding e-commerce or entrepreneurship. They also specialize in inspiring and empowering the community to start their online business through the use of free business training and online workshops. Learn more at la.shopify.com.