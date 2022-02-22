Finding Work You Love - ONLINE CLASS

In this class, Dr. Rose Opengart, Career Coach will help you find your dream job! She will teach you a process for making sure there is alignment between your needs and values, and those of the organization, boss, and job. After this class, you’ll be well on your way to finding work that you love.

About the instructor:

Dr. Rose Opengart is a Career Coach, Author, and Speaker with a corporate and academic background in Human Resource Management. She utilizes her passion for work-fit and happiness to help people be intentional with career decisions so they can achieve fulfillment and success. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Resources & Organizational Development and also holds professional certification in HR and certification to administer multiple career assessments. She is the owner of Interviews That Work. Her new book "Find Your Where: Turn the tables, negotiate your success, and do work and life on your own terms" can be found on Amazon.

