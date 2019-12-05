Fine Art Student Show Gallery Opening

This year’s Bachelor of Fine Arts student show, titled “The End of All Things Will Not be Not Bad,” will be opening on Thursday, December 5, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Art Gallery. The showcase will feature pieces created by Dylan Thomas, senior fine arts major. Friends, family, and faculty are encouraged to attend, as well as members of the community and design professionals. The gallery is located on the second floor of Brock Hall on Southern’s campus. This event is free, and the pieces will be on display until January 13, 2020.