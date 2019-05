SME Preservation Fund presents a Coffeehouse Concert with the Fine Neighbors String Band, May 18 at 7:00 pm. Enjoy a mix of bluegrass, gospel, and Americana music in this benefit concert for the MACC. Tickets are $15 and include coffee and dessert. Purchase tickets at SMEfund.org or at the door. Mountain Arts Community Center, 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain. More information, 423-505-6520