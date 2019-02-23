A poignant comedy, “Fireflies,” by Matthew Barber, will be presented by the Signal Mountain Playhouse and will run February 8, 9 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 8 pm. This comedy is sure to please as it demonstrates life’s possibilities in a endearingly humorous way. Directed by Michelle Ford, the prize winning “Fireflies” features an outstanding cast of theater veterans. The venue is The Crest Center of Signal Crest United Methodist Church, 1005 Ridgeway

Avenue (the main mountain highway). The Crest Center is in the back part of the church building on the right. The parking lot is well lit. Tickets are $15, cash or checks please, which includes coffee and dessert prior to curtain. For more information, go to www.smph.org, the Signal Mountain Playhouse page on Facebook, signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, or call 423-763-7219.