Fireside Chat Storytelling Series

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

The City of Collegedale Parks and Recreation will present their second season offering a Fireside Chat Storytelling program in Founders Hall at The Commons. On Saturday, February 1, from 6:30 to 8:00pm, the community is invited to hear two entertaining storytellers from the famed Jonesborough Storytelling Guild. Jonesborough is the oldest town in Tennessee and home to the International Storytelling Center and host of the National Storytelling Festival.

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
