Fireside Latino Nights: Outdoor Concert Series

Thanks to Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union for sponsoring this free, family-friendly, outdoor music series in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga and La Paz Chattanooga.

All ages and walks of life are invited to come out, unplug and enjoy a spring evening gathered around a campfire listening to live music in Tatum Park every Thursday evening in April, 7-9 p.m. Tatum Park is located at 1609 Union Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37404 in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, picnic suppers, and marshmallow roasting sticks to enjoy a full evening of entertainment outside in the park. In addition to the live music, food will be available for purchase from local food vendors along with family-friendly activities, beginning at 6:00 p.m. See you at the park!

2019 Concert Schedule:

April 4

Opening Act: The Trinity Band

Headliner: La Rumba Latin Jam

April 11

Opening Act: The 9th Street Stompers

Headliner: Mariachi Sol de Dalton

April 18

Opening Act: Slim Pickins Bluegrass

Headliner: Music City Latin Orchestra/Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos

April 25

Opening Act: G2G Salsa Chattanooga

Headliner: José Valentino and The Latin Jazz Ensemble

Thanks to The Benwood Foundation and Riverview Foundation for their additional support of this outdoor concert series.