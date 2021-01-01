First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site

to

Prater's Mill 5566 Highway 2, Dalton, Georgia 30721

First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site 

Come to the Prater’s Mill Historic Site on New Year’s Day for a refreshing hike on the Norma Gordon Nature Loop and the Prater’s Mill Greenway. The guided nature trail hike is great for both children & adults, and will be led by Greg Bruner.

Meet on the porch of the mill at 3:00 P.M. Bring water, binoculars and wear sturdy shoes. This is an outdoor activity and social distancing will be observed.

Prater’s Mill Historic Site is located at 5845 Ga Hwy 2, Dalton, Ga 30721.

For more information: info@pratersmill.org

Info

Prater's Mill 5566 Highway 2, Dalton, Georgia 30721
This & That
to
Google Calendar - First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site - 2021-01-01 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site - 2021-01-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site - 2021-01-01 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site - 2021-01-01 15:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 18, 2020

Saturday

December 19, 2020

Sunday

December 20, 2020

Monday

December 21, 2020

Tuesday

December 22, 2020

Wednesday

December 23, 2020

Thursday

December 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours