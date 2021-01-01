First Day Hike at the Prater’s Mill Historic Site

Come to the Prater’s Mill Historic Site on New Year’s Day for a refreshing hike on the Norma Gordon Nature Loop and the Prater’s Mill Greenway. The guided nature trail hike is great for both children & adults, and will be led by Greg Bruner.

Meet on the porch of the mill at 3:00 P.M. Bring water, binoculars and wear sturdy shoes. This is an outdoor activity and social distancing will be observed.

Prater’s Mill Historic Site is located at 5845 Ga Hwy 2, Dalton, Ga 30721.

For more information: info@pratersmill.org