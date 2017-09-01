First Friday at area 61 gallery - Roots, Rocks & Reclaimed

Join us at area 61 gallery for First Friday September featuring the new series of original silk paintings - Roots and Rocks by Claire Vassort and the latest "reclaimed metals" sculpture by Denice Bizot.

During First Friday, meet Denice, discuss her intuitive process with a plasma torch, and select or commission a new piece for your home, office or outdoor collection. Other local artists represented by the gallery will also be on hand to support Denice and discuss their new works in the gallery.

More about Denice:

For several years, found object assemblage piqued Denice’s interest. She collected and used farm implements such as shovels, plow disks and pick axes as the foundation of her work. Abandoned streets, salvage yards, condemned buildings, and dumpsters are vast repositories for finding discarded objects to be carted back to her studio and transformed into sculpture.

Her work continuously evolves but the centerpiece, her signature style, is piercing metal with a hand-held plasma torch creating patterns of lace, abstract cutouts and irregular line movements. The shadows cast by her pieces are integral parts of her sculptures. Sometimes she works to create a certain shadow shape or style, and sometimes the piece surprises her.

Working without prior sketches, Denice visualizes a shape and begins torching, consequently, many designs are experimental and one of a kind.

More about Claire:

Claire was born in Chateaudun, France. After her education in France, she decided to realize her traveling and hang gliding dreams. She competed internationally on the U.S. Women's Hang Gliding Team, and chose to live in Chattanooga, TN because of its natural beauty and outdoor enthusiast spirit. Besides her main flying passion, she has always had an interest in the arts; and Silk Painting has always been part of her life.

Claire started painting on silk when she was 16 years old. When she moved to the U.S. at age 23, she carried all her painting gear with her so that she could keep practicing her art. Her passion for flying hang gliders and travel fueled her inspiration and took her all over the world from 1990 until 2006. She moved permanently to the United States in 1989 and to the Chattanooga, TN area in 2001. Her interests in flying, nature and the outdoors in general have a major influence on her silk work, which has ethereal and spiritual dimensions.

For other monthly First Friday event updates by individual participating galleries, "Like" and follow the collaborative Facebook page - First Friday Chattanooga the Arts:

