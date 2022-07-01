First Friday Art Show

× Expand Georgia Pollock The String Pack

Date: June 16, 2022

Mountain musings

﻿The Northside Gallery , located in the Historic Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga, is proud to present “Mountain Musings” art show, featuring Lookout Mountain Art Group.

The culture of inspired artist gathering on Lookout Mountain has been a long tradition. In 1947, one of the first outdoor art shows was held at Fannie Mennen’s house on the back of Lookout Mountain, Georgia. Years earlier, Ms. Mennen’s property was named Plum Nelly when her brother-in-law, Louis Marks, after driving, what to him seemed a long way from Chattanooga, remarked, “Fannie, your place is plum out of Tennessee and nearly out of Georgia.” (Louis’s Virginia Tidewater accent was responsible for the change from nearly to nelly.)

This “Mountain Musings” gallery exhibit includes a wide range of artistic styles of a select group of artist from the Rising Fawn, “Plum Nelly” area.

Artists showing are Bonnie Cayce - fabric art, Clair Vassort - silk painting, Beth Bradford - acrylic, Georgia Pollock - oil, Abbie Brooks - Mixed Media, Ellen Franklin - oil and acrylic, Heidi Wilson - watercolor, Julie Clark - photography, Mary Jo Jablonski - Watercolor, Mary Ann Clemons - Eco dye and Connie Ward - 3 dimensional mixed media.

The show will hang from July 1 thru Sept 22, with opening reception on Friday July 1 , 5 - 7 pm. No charge, Public welcome.

Show hours First Friday, July 1, 5 - 7 pm

First Friday, August 5 , 5-7 pm

First Friday, Sept. 2, 5-7 pm

Gallery Hours: 9:00 - 3:00 weekdays

The Northside Gallery

Northside Presbyterian Church

923 Mississippi Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Highway Ribbon by Beth Bradford

The Pack String By Georgia Pollock

