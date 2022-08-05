First Friday Art show and Blue Grass Jam

The Northside Gallery Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Northside Gallery , located in the Historic Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga, is proud to present “Mountain Musings” art show, featuring Lookout Mountain Art Group.

This “Mountain Musings” gallery exhibit includes a wide range of artistic styles of a select group of artist from the Rising Fawn, “Plum Nelly” area.

Artists showing are Bonnie Cayce - fabric art, Clair Vassort - silk painting, Beth Bradford - acrylic, Georgia Pollock - oil, Abbie Brooks - Mixed Media, Ellen Franklin - oil and acrylic, Heidi Wilson - watercolor, Julie Clark - photography, Mary Jo Jablonski - Watercolor, Mary Ann Clemons - Eco dye and Connie Ward - 3 dimensional mixed media.

This First Friday we are adding something new. We are having a Blue Grass jam. All levels of expertise welcome. We will have sheet music for 10 pre picked songs. After that , skys the limit. Please join us, bring your instruments and your voices. Let’s play some tunes!

Jam session: Friday August 5, 5-7

The show will hang from July 1 thru Sept 22, with opening reception on Friday August 5 th 5 - 7 pm. No charge, Public welcome.

Show hours:

First Friday, August 5 , 5-7 pm

First Friday, Sept. 2, 5-7 pm

Gallery Hours: 9:00 - 3:00 weekdays

The Northside Gallery

Northside Presbyterian Church

923 Mississippi Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
4232905046
please enable javascript to view
