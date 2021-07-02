First Friday At In-Town Gallery

to

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Fist Friday At In-Town Gallery 

It’s July, and the artists of In-Town Gallery are very excited to finally announce the resumption of our popular First Friday event. Although the Gallery normally features one or two artists each month, on Friday, July 2, from 5:00 to 8:00, the Gallery will celebrate by featuring the exquisite and colorful creations of all of our talented artists. Many of the artists will be present to answer questions about their work.

In-Town Gallery, a cooperative artists’ enterprise, has continuously operated in Chattanooga for 47 years, making it the longest running gallery in Chattanooga. The diverse art and fine craft offerings include paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, wood, glass and wearable silk creations by exceptionally talented local artists.

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
