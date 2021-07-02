First Friday At Reflections Gallery Studio
Featuring master silversmith Jeff Fulkerson, with demonstrations and examples of his upcoming classes in the Reflections Gallery Studio, as well as a fine silver and stone jewelry trunk show!
to
Reflections Gallery 1635 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
