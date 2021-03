First Friday at The Northside Gallery

Our Spring Show opening featuring the work of 18 artists. Come enjoy the art work adorning our ancient hallowed walls.

Featured artists:Tasheila Blanton, Ellen Biven, Jeanne Brice, Sheryl Campbell, Susan Chamlee, Michelle Fountain, Irma Herzog, Terri Hetzig-Bogartz, Joyce Jones, Janice Kennedy, Katie Kenway, Alexa Lett, Eva Mozingo, Lori Ryan, Vicki Styons, Julie Turner, Evelyn Marie Williams & Faye Wolfe.

No refreshments. Masks required.