First Friday February - Bitter Is Better

FIRST FRIDAY February 2020 Open House at Area 61 gallery

This month for First Friday, we are partnering with our friend, Kaleena Goldsworthy-Warnock, herbalist, mixologist & founder of The Bitter Bottle, to enhance your arts experience.

In addition to mingling with our local artists, seeing what's new (as they are always creating), Kaleena will have one of her signature bitters-based cocktails and one or two bitters-based Mocktails for you to sip on as you browse. She will also have her locally handcrafted Bitters product line available for purchase. After you taste them, you'll want to add them to your healthy lifestyle routine or to step-up your craft cocktail/mocktail game.

Don't hibernate, stop by after work, Friday 2/7 to lift your spirits, celebrate February and be inspired!

Bitter is Better <3.

About First Friday Chattanooga:

The mission of "First Friday" is to promote and support local artists by providing them with an outlet to showcase their work. The FIRST FRIDAY night of EACH MONTH, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios unite to showcase our local arts scene through extended operating hours, art opening receptions or open house/studio events. In doing so, we hope to connect our artists and galleries with the community. All First Friday participating galleries and studios are responsible for posting their First Friday events on the shared Facebook page: First Friday Chattanooga The Arts. Visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts/ monthly to see who will be open that month and plan you art crawl/hop itinerary.