First Friday February ZOOM Happy Hour 

You're invited to our FIRST FRIDAY FEBRUARY Virtual (Zoom) Happy Hour Gallery Tour with the Area 61 Gallery Artists. I'll walk through our latest Featured Artist's show - Color Therapy with Paul Fontana - and Paul will provide some insights. Plus I'll spotlight other pieces in the gallery with the artists who are available via our Zoom experience.

1st Friday, February 5, 2021

Time: 06:00 - 7:30ish PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting via this link and passcode:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84775028659

Meeting ID: 847 7502 8659

Passcode: 201325

Let's end our week with some "Virtual" visual stimulation! Pour yourself a beverage of choice, toast to the week and enjoy the ZOOM interactive gallery tour.

