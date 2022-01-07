First Friday January at Area 61 Gallery

× Expand Jeff Delude Mixed Media Painting detail Man in Leather Jacket Birthday Party Facebook Event Cover Featured Artist Show: Fast Forward by Jeff Delude (Pop-Surrealism Mixed Media Collage)

Join us First Friday January (1/7) for the opening reception of our featured artist show "Fast Forward" by Jeff Delude.

The style of Jeff's latest collage/painting hybrids is based on a combination of different approaches: surrealism, pop, and expressionism. He says it can accurately be called a "mash-up".

He shares, "My layered use of styles and imagery intends to nudge us toward a new path forward. One might say I employ irrational juxtapositions of subject matter with a serious dose of ambiguity. I encourage the viewer to interpret from their own experience of reality, as there are no exclusive or rigid meanings to discern, perhaps only chance associations. And I hope these “Fast Forward” pieces enliven viewer imaginations now and into the future."

Join us at Area 61 gallery (721 Broad Street, left of the Tivoli Theatre) from 6-8 pm as we kick-off the 2022 season of First Friday events.