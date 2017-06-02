First Friday at Area 61 Gallery

Reflective Conversations and The Many Faces of

W. Michael Bush

Join us at area 61 gallery for FIRST FRIDAY June (6/2 from 5:30-8:30 pm) to meet Michael and experience his latest work. This exhibit continues the Mirror on America series debuted last summer with Part 2 - "Reflective Conversations". His show will also be punctuated with colorful pieces from his Musicians, Faces and Creative Bubble Series.

Learn more and get a preview of this show via Michael's recent video: http://vimeo.com/218383682

AND Follow the link below for insights and images from last July's Mirror on America debut. Since that opening, this body of work has been to several secondary education centers, including Chattanooga's CCA - Center for Creative Arts - to engage teens in conversation with the artist about how they perceive his work and the cultural issues they explore; plus they continue the discussion through writing and art assignments.

http://www.facebook.com/pg/area61Chattanooga/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10157140597170015

Visit First Friday Chattanooga the Arts on Facebook for additional First Friday events hosted by participating galleries each month.