First Friday Featuring the Robert Schoolfield Collection

Featured Artist Robert Schoolfield ~ March through April 2020

The March First Friday (3/6) will feature a collection of works by Robert Schoolfield. Robert has been a creative soul - painting and writing - all of his life. He says, “...I create because words often get in the way of what I really want to say.”

“Collection" is an opportunity to see a comprehensive body of his work in one location. You'll be able to walk through the evolution of his art like a public studio tour. Robert will be in the gallery to meet and discuss his work during both the March and April First Friday Open House Receptions.

Robert's work is available for sale and will be featured through March and April 2020.

About First Friday Chattanooga:

The mission of "First Friday" is to promote and support local artists by providing them with an outlet to showcase their work. The FIRST FRIDAY night of EACH MONTH, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios unite to showcase our local arts scene through extended operating hours, art opening receptions or open house/studio events. In doing so, we hope to connect our artists and galleries with the community. All First Friday participating galleries and studios are responsible for posting their First Friday events on the shared Facebook page: First Friday Chattanooga The Arts. Visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts/ monthly to see who will be open that month and plan you art crawl/hop itinerary.