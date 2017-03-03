First Friday March at Area 61 Gallery - Mosaics & Mixed

Join us for FIRST FRIDAY March at area 61 gallery as we feature mosaics by Hedi Lee-Hesse and mixed media by Kim Printz. Open House reception to meet the artists and discuss their work and process starts at 5:30 pm.

Friday's forecast is cool but SUNNY! Let's toast to that and to all the disciplined and dedicated athletes in town for this weekend's 2nd annual Chattanooga Marathon hosted by art therapy loving Erlanger Health System. Celebrate an early spring with a colorful piece that speaks to you and wants to live in your home or office. (If you can't make it to First Friday - Hedi & Kim's work will be featured through 3/25/17).

About Area 61 Gallery:

We opened in the budding Southside downtown district spring 2009 as a space to show/sell the handcrafted woodworks by co-owners and master craftsmen, David Crewe and Rudd Montgomery. We immediately extended the vertical space to over 30 local artists to display and sell their work locally in between nationwide art shows.

Since 2014, most of the Chattanooga galleries united to host opening receptions and new art events monthly on the FIRST FRIDAY of each month. We added Chattanooga to the every-growing list of cities that host First Friday art crawls, walks, and events. Visit First Friday Chattanooga - The Arts monthly as participating galleries' and artists' (open studios) event details will be posted so you can plan your monthly arts evening.

Get Out! Support your local artists, local galleries, because we really need YOU and other art appreciating adults to ensure that we live up to our "Thriving Arts Community" reputation in the PR for the greatest mid-sized city.