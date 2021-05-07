First Friday May At Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery 721 Broad St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

First Friday May At Area 61 Gallery

We are doing it -- hosting the May FIRST FRIDAY (5/7) Open House Reception in person, in the gallery.

You'll get a chance to meet Barbara Brogdon, our current featured artist, and our other local artists who feel comfortable getting back out.

We have quite a bit of space in the gallery to move about with your covid family unit and still remain separate from others. Per the City of Chattanooga Mayor Order - "Masks should be worn when out in the public except for certain situations when outdoors, and citizens should keep a six-foot distance from others while out in the public, including at special events".

Featured Artist Show:

Landscapes in Oil by Barbara Brogdon - Sunrises, Sunsets & the continuation of her National Park Series.

About Barbara: I enjoy Plein-air painting, especially while traveling, and share these visual life experiences and memories via the oil paintings I create during and after the trip. I consider myself a landscape artist, but after the in-depth layering and detail of a landscape painting in oil, I enjoy loosening up by creating abstract paintings and color studies in acrylic. I am always looking for ways to grow and further develop my techniques, often mentoring with other career artists – locally, nationally, and abroad

This show ends later that weekend, so don't miss your chance to see it and meet the artist. Gallery hours: 12-6pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday or by appointment other times by calling 423.648.9367.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
423-648-9367
